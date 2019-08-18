About this product
About this strain
Gorilla Grapes effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
55% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!