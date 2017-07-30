About this product
Grape Soda effects
Reported by real people like you
50 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
52% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
16% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
14% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!