About this product
About this strain
Hippie Crasher effects
Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
52% of people report feeling tingly
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
11% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!