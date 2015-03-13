About this product
Mad Scientist effects
24 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
16% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
25% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
