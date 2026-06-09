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About this cbd-store
Exclusive Pharmacy
"Welcome to Exclusive Pharmacy — your destination for premium cannabis products, top-tier customer service, and a curated selection of quality brands. We proudly carry some of the industry’s leading product lines along with premium flower from Stability Cannabis. Whether you’re looking for flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, or everyday essentials, our knowledgeable team is here to help you find the right products for your experience and lifestyle. At Exclusive Pharmacy, we focus on quality, consistency, and creating a welcoming atmosphere for every customer who walks through our doors."
Leafly member since 2026
- 5700 SE 74th St Suite 500, Oklahoma City, OK
- call 4059313522
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- License DAAA-HC3C-4IY8
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
tuesday
9am - 12am
wednesday
9am - 12am
thursday
9am - 12am
friday
9am - 12am
saturday
9am - 12am
sunday
9am - 12am
monday
9am - 12am
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time30 min - 45 minPaymentCash, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 9am CT
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