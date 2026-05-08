At Grateful Green, we believe everyone deserves access to safe and effective plant-based wellness. Everyone deserves access to a product that works. Maybe you're stressed from work, struggling to get decent sleep, dealing with pain that just won't quit, or you just need to unwind after a rough day. No matter your reason, we are here to make finding the right product simple and supportive. We're not here to sell you anything we wouldn't use ourselves. Transparency matters to us. If a product does not meet our own high standards, we will not carry it. Our team is here to help you feel better, shop smarter, and experience trusted hemp-based relief. Grateful Green began in Lincoln, Nebraska. Today, we have 8 total locations in Lincoln, Omaha, and Beatrice. Walk into any of our shops and you'll notice the difference right away. Clean space, comfortable atmosphere, zero pressure. Our staff knows what they're talking about and they'll meet you wherever you're at on your hemp journey. We've built one of the Midwest's largest selections of legal hemp products (THCA, Delta 8, Delta 9, and beyond). Every single item goes through third-party testing because quality and consistency aren't negotiable for us. Can't make it to one of our Nebraska locations? No worries! We ship fast and discreet so you can access the same trusted products no matter where you are. Our online inventory keeps growing based on what YOU want. Love something from our physical stores but don't see it online? Just let us know and we'll work to make it available for you.