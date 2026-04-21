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CBD-STORE
Propeller Fellaz Smoke Shop And Lounge
Pineville, NC
5.0
(
1
)
331.6 miles away
Closed until 10am ET
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Ratings and reviews of Propeller Fellaz Smoke Shop And Lounge
5.0
(1 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
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Recommended
Yesterday
C........s
Great selection of products !! Knowledge of all products great customer service
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Propeller Fellaz Smoke Shop And Lounge