Simply Crafted CBD

Pure, Potent and Organic

All Natural Lab-Tested CBD Tinctures, Topicals, Edibles, Concetnrate, Flower and More
CBD Concentrate Live Resin - Whole Plant Cold Extracted Wax - 1 gram - OG Kush and Cookies
DayTime and NightTime 3000mg CBD Tincture - $200+ Free Shipping!
All Natural Organic MCT Oil and CBD - 300mg & 3000mg Daytime - Nighttime - Anytime Tincture
Our Hottest Product - 500mg CBD Active Relief Gel + Warming Therapy
About Simply Crafted CBD

Looking for effective CBD products that you can trust? Our CBD is produced in one of the only federally regulated facilities in the US, and is lab-tested for purity and personally tested for maximum effectiveness. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% Money Back Guarantee. View our third party lab reports on our website. We only work with local farms and other small operations like ourselves, ensuring all CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States. Our products include CBD topicals, CBD tinctures, CBD edibles, CBD flower, CBD concentrate, and CBD vape pens. Ready to Buy CBD? Shop online 24/7. We ship to all 50 States in the US, Canada, France, Australia and most of the rest of the world Fast and Free shipping for domestic orders

Available in

Worldwide, United States, Canada, Minnesota, Florida, California, New York, Texas, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Washington