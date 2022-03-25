Our passion is to heal patients. Years ago we found that this plant has an endless amount of healing properties – that work. Since then we’ve been growing and cooking up new recipes for each patients specific needs. Aside from the industrial benefits, cannabis is something that every body should consume at least once in a while. We are a California nonprofit organization providing patients with legal cannabis. We abide by all state and city laws according to Prop 64. Effective November 9, 2016, Proposition 64 legalizes specified personal use and cultivation of marijuana for adults 21 years of age or older; reduces criminal penalties for specified marijuana-related offenses for adults and juveniles; and authorizes resentencing or dismissal and sealing of prior, eligible marijuana-related convictions. The proposition includes provisions on regulation, licensing, and taxation of legalized use.