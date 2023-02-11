As soon as we walked in it was obvious that it was a bother to help customers. Got half-assed help and had the whole “hurry up and make your selection” vibe. Do not recommend this business. Just had a friend go recently and said she had the same experience. 2 months between each visit.
very rare that I get or service here. the shop is small but they have a decent selection of all types of what you're looking for. I'm always asking questions and I've only had one instance where I felt rushed and I've not seen that one around for some time.