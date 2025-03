First time there today, ordered online for pickup, was ready in under 20min, helpful and knowledgeable staff ...and generous (threw in a little something extra for me - maybe as first time customer idk), showed me my well labeled order, asked if had any questions,etc,quickly rang up the sale. I stuck around to browse a little, ask a few questions, large selection of most everything you might expect. Very happy customer. Extremely likely to order again.