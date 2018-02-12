1969420 on July 25, 2019

i was told by another medical patient that this store honored the 37% medical patient discount i was going to go to dayton and replenish my stash luckily i called first and was told that they dont follow the washington state tax law and only give mmj patients a measly 10% discount i have been a mmj patient since january of 2010 if you are a mmj patient please boycott this store