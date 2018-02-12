waydemorris
very knowledgeable staff, good selection and, comfortable atmosphere
I love this place, it's close to home so I don't have to travel far and I enjoy all the products. Im always happy with what I get and never disappointed
We appreciate the love and support! Mention this review the next time you're in and we'll give you 20% off your next purchase! :)
People here Rock! Highly recommend
You think you rock too! Come in and we'll give ya 20% off your next purchase!!
My favorite shop! ❤
i was told by another medical patient that this store honored the 37% medical patient discount i was going to go to dayton and replenish my stash luckily i called first and was told that they dont follow the washington state tax law and only give mmj patients a measly 10% discount i have been a mmj patient since january of 2010 if you are a mmj patient please boycott this store
Hey! We are unsure where you heard that info. State law for Washington state registered medical patients is they are exempt for STATE TAX not CANNABIS TAX. Every customer/patient must pay the Cannabis Tax. We apologize for not living up to your expectations and hope you understand that it is out of our control when it comes to the Cannabis Tax. Thank you and hope to see you back, 365 Recreational crew
I love it
Thanks for the review!We are really glad that you love it here! If you get a chance come on by again and grab an extra 10% off your purchase for writing this review. Thank you!
Great product, people and prices. Also, near my house! I recommend Lightshade to all friends and visitors.
Thank you for the awesome review, sorry for the late reply! Glad we are close by for your needs! Come on back and show us this message and get 10% off your purchase! Thanks again!
Love this place, love these people!!
Sorry for the late reply! Thank you for the awesome review we appreciate you coming in! Show us this message and get 10% off your purchase next time you're in the shop!
very friendly service and top notch products. great prices and customer service.
Cute shop,friendly and knowledgeable staff, tons of variety