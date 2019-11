jessmarmarr on February 18, 2019

Not only is this the closest shop to my house and within walking distance, it also has a great selection for being a smaller "420" dispensary. They have a great selection of glass and the shelves are never sparse. This is one of my top 3 shops, and my favorite in Grays Harbor. The prices on flower is great, and I rarely get something that I dont care for. The staff is very friendly, informative, and knowledgeable as well. They're eager to help as right when you walk in.