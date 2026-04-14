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About this dispensary
4Evergreen
Regarded as one of Charlotte’s finest cannabis establishments, 4Evergreen is a world-class dispensary designed to elevate the standard for adult recreational users. More than just a store, 4Evergreen is a destination—a stunning, luxury space that remains deeply inclusive and welcoming to our diverse clientele. We pride ourselves on the authenticity and warmth of our highly trained team, whose expertise has made us a true hub for the community. Every product on our shelves is specially hand-picked for quality, ensuring an impeccable experience from the moment you walk in until the moment you enjoy our curation.
Leafly member since 2026
- 10227 Mallard Creek Rd B, Charlotte, NC
- call (704)579-7794
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- License 39-4715844
- Storefront
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
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