Regarded as one of Charlotte’s finest cannabis establishments, 4Evergreen is a world-class dispensary designed to elevate the standard for adult recreational users. More than just a store, 4Evergreen is a destination—a stunning, luxury space that remains deeply inclusive and welcoming to our diverse clientele. We pride ourselves on the authenticity and warmth of our highly trained team, whose expertise has made us a true hub for the community. Every product on our shelves is specially hand-picked for quality, ensuring an impeccable experience from the moment you walk in until the moment you enjoy our curation.