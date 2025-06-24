this place is amazing, where do I start ? first off its a small local owned and operated dispo, the products are amazing the flower is fresh and alone, getting 5 stars . Their budtenders are exceptionally. They have great product knowledge and are not so rushy like other dispos. last thing is the atmosphere when u walk in your met with a beautiful 816 photo op opportunity . Their sales floor is spacious with lot of room for them to grow. love the lil boutique is so cute with everything u need to partake