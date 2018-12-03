sariah64 on May 8, 2019

I am a very experienced consumer (daily smoker) and am well versed in products. I was in the downtown area with some friends and ducked in. Their “tier” pricing confused me a little and the budtender’s explanation was that the quality was the “same” and it was based solely on pricing? Not sure I understood correctly. I bought a gram of one of their “diamond” strains Jedi OG, I payed 24+ after tax. When I got home and opened it up, I found a dozen or more pieces, the biggest whole nug being smaller than a dime. This made it very hard to get it all out of the bag and to work with. It smoked up okay. Nothing spectacular but got the job done. I was pretty disappointed with the product I received overall.