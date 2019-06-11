They do not include the taxes misleading you to think the sticker price is right amount until you get to the checkout then they hit you with the tax.plus it's not very friendly environment.

Dispensary said:

We are truly sorry that you did not enjoy your experience at our Dispensary. We do realize some dispensaries include tax in pricing while other dispensaries do not. We did not mean to mislead anyone about our pricing but we will definitely try our best to let people know that taxes are not included in our pricing. While we do get praised on our friendliness quite a bit, we will talk with our staff to make sure every customer receives the same amount of attention and customer service. We always want our customers/patients to enjoy their experience with us. We do hope that you give of the opportunity to make it better for you. Please come back and see any of the owners so we can do our best to make the situation correct.