rsavvyer88
I love 💗 this dispensary for the people who are inside. Always friendly, knowledgeable, and will go the extra mile to get any answers you might need. Great product all the time! 😉
4.5
10 reviews
it's a great place to buy medicine
Great location easy access. Owners are great good products and prices. Stop in and visit it’s worth it.
mehhh 😒
Really great people!! You feel welcomed when you come in even if it’s busy. Good bud too!
They do not include the taxes misleading you to think the sticker price is right amount until you get to the checkout then they hit you with the tax.plus it's not very friendly environment.
We are truly sorry that you did not enjoy your experience at our Dispensary. We do realize some dispensaries include tax in pricing while other dispensaries do not. We did not mean to mislead anyone about our pricing but we will definitely try our best to let people know that taxes are not included in our pricing. While we do get praised on our friendliness quite a bit, we will talk with our staff to make sure every customer receives the same amount of attention and customer service. We always want our customers/patients to enjoy their experience with us. We do hope that you give of the opportunity to make it better for you. Please come back and see any of the owners so we can do our best to make the situation correct.
Great easy to get in and out of location, super people to visit with and very good at what they do. If you have any questions just ask if they don't have a answer they will find one and it will be the right one.last time I was in I could not believe all the varietys of products that were available to me. It was a fantastic experience for me.
great people excellent place to go decent prices and I always make you feel welcome
Owners are home grown make you feel like family type. Very laid back atmosphere. Knowledgeable about their products as well as route of administration. I do believe our definition of good business is of equal comparison!! Thanks for the advice and tips!! I’m definitely going to become a regular.😁
Knowledgeable and friendly staff great environment highly recommend