Anoka Cannabis Company is the city-owned and operated cannabis dispensary proudly serving Anoka, Minnesota and surrounding communities. Our mission is to provide safe, controlled, equitable, and community-centered access to high-quality cannabis products through education, integrity, and care; fostering wellness and responsible use in the city of Anoka. Anoka Cannabis Company is proud to be a city-owned and operated business, with 100% of profits staying within the community.