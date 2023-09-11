DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Anoka Cannabis Company
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About this dispensary
Anoka Cannabis Company
Anoka Cannabis Company is the city-owned and operated cannabis dispensary proudly serving Anoka, Minnesota and surrounding communities. Our mission is to provide safe, controlled, equitable, and community-centered access to high-quality cannabis products through education, integrity, and care; fostering wellness and responsible use in the city of Anoka. Anoka Cannabis Company is proud to be a city-owned and operated business, with 100% of profits staying within the community.
Leafly member since 2026
- 839 East River Road, Anoka, MN
- call (763) 576-2967
- Followers: 2
- License DIS-L25-000046
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
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