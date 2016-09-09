KomodoKing on November 7, 2018

My visit started off terrible in their parking lot, with another customer yelling at me and threatening me because he almost backed into my car, I really hoped that maybe their security personnel would do something to intervene, but the only thing that seemed to grab his attention was the door closing behind me after I stepped inside, his glossy eyes peering at me over his cellphone. The wait was long with a full shop and only one budtender behind the counter, at one point I did see the another employee come down to help with an issue on the computer only to lazily head in the back, avoiding eye-contact with any of the customers. When I finally made it up to the counter I informed the budtender I was just looking for a joint, without saying anything else, the budtender showed his personal favorite that he "likes to smoke while he's driving around town." It seems that this establishment is run by inconsistent uneducated children. The glass cases were pretty clean, so it was easy to see my disgruntled and obviously unhappy expression.