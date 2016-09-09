Zach420240420
I had a amazing interview to be a manager there. Even though I didn't get the offer it was a amazing experience. :) It would be an honor and a privilege to work for you in any capacity. Tix again stay hi Zach :)
4.7
10 reviews
One of the best in Washington State.
to be honest this is my go to shop most of the staff are very friendly, informative, and helpful. The only issue I have is that they have screens with product and prices for that product but most the time nothing on that screen is what they have which is confusing and just wrong but thats the only problem I have with apex.
Knowledgeable staff!
Budtender, Samantha, was very helpful, thanks!
There is nothing to dislike about APEX in my opinion.
Highly recommend this place! Best in Moses Lake
stopped by the other day, interested in their parenthetically top shelf product, alright selection if not old, when I informed the budtender I was interested in a pesticide free product, the budtender then informed me that it doesn't matter what pesticides are used, the only thing that matters is whether or not they flushed the product correctly, I'm not sure if she just didn't hear what i asked for what, but last time I checked you don't apply pesticides through the roots. Misinformation like this could severely harm your customer, like myself who have reactions to certain pesticides. I know most budtenders have little if any experience growing, but regardless, this is elementary.
My visit started off terrible in their parking lot, with another customer yelling at me and threatening me because he almost backed into my car, I really hoped that maybe their security personnel would do something to intervene, but the only thing that seemed to grab his attention was the door closing behind me after I stepped inside, his glossy eyes peering at me over his cellphone. The wait was long with a full shop and only one budtender behind the counter, at one point I did see the another employee come down to help with an issue on the computer only to lazily head in the back, avoiding eye-contact with any of the customers. When I finally made it up to the counter I informed the budtender I was just looking for a joint, without saying anything else, the budtender showed his personal favorite that he "likes to smoke while he's driving around town." It seems that this establishment is run by inconsistent uneducated children. The glass cases were pretty clean, so it was easy to see my disgruntled and obviously unhappy expression.
This is my favorite store east of the mountains! From great products to wonderful bud tenders, Moses lake apex is where it’s at.