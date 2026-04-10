DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Apogee Gardens - Billings Frontage Rd
Ratings and reviews of Apogee Gardens - Billings Frontage Rd
(1 ratings / 11 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-11 of 11
H........a
April 10, 2026
Billings is sleeping on a Top Tier dispo. I've lived all over , naming Seattle & Denver. On the list. This flower & Badder was so 🔥 Fire fye. Like, I haven't had real medical help from a dispo in forver . This review is not just bc of their exceptionally high terps and %s. Which, the lowest I've sen through out was 24% , none the less. Run. Dont walk. This has. Amazing staff . Dude was seriously knowledgeable transparent abt prices/products. I've told everyone abt yur shop. Im headed there now for my x2 Shopping spree. ALSO , This dispo honors the cancer Rate for RSO. They also carry sinfuls , edibles. JOINT Packs. They have multi different options for flower & Dabs. Phenomenal quality as well. My badder is white and flavorful ❤️ love love love love this place. See yall soon ! Respectfully, Lisa Hiett
w........4
May 3, 2026
Great service and selection. The prices on many of their items are WAY better than anywhere else in town. Staff seems experienced. 🎉🍀 🌲
l........9
April 19, 2026
Amazing staff and just all around a great atmosphere!!! Its amazing!!! You need to try their product like yesterday!! Thank you girls for always knowing what I need
n........1
April 9, 2026
Love this shop!! Best product in town and always friendly staff! I also bring my dogs in and they had awesome recommendations to help with my Labradors arthritis
n........4
April 8, 2026
Best deals in town right now. People r nice
j........3
March 18, 2026
Glad I came into Apogee! I had the pleasure of having Stephanie as my budtender! She is super knowledgeable (and kind), and was able to help find me exactly what i needed!
B........0
March 8, 2026
Hands down best place in town great atmosphere and always full of knowledge thank you guys keep up the good qork
R........8
February 7, 2026
love it
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much! We love being here! Hope to see you back again soon!
February 13, 2026
l........g
February 9, 2026
Best staff and deals!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much! We are excited have a 2nd Billings location! Cant wait to see you back in!
February 13, 2026
S........l
November 29, 2025
great place people and service! always the lowest price for the best quality!
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for the great feedback! That is what we strive for! We cannot wait to welcome you back again!
February 13, 2026
l........7
November 11, 2025
I come here all the time, great place, with great weed
Dispensary response:
Thank you so much for your continued support! We strive for great things! Stop by again real soon!
February 13, 2026