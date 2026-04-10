Billings is sleeping on a Top Tier dispo. I've lived all over , naming Seattle & Denver. On the list. This flower & Badder was so 🔥 Fire fye. Like, I haven't had real medical help from a dispo in forver . This review is not just bc of their exceptionally high terps and %s. Which, the lowest I've sen through out was 24% , none the less. Run. Dont walk. This has. Amazing staff . Dude was seriously knowledgeable transparent abt prices/products. I've told everyone abt yur shop. Im headed there now for my x2 Shopping spree. ALSO , This dispo honors the cancer Rate for RSO. They also carry sinfuls , edibles. JOINT Packs. They have multi different options for flower & Dabs. Phenomenal quality as well. My badder is white and flavorful ❤️ love love love love this place. See yall soon ! Respectfully, Lisa Hiett