My first time into an Apotheca was a game changer. Normally the one who seeks out the dingy discount vape shop, this warm and welcoming storefront happened to be on my way home and caught my attention from the street. Even 20 yards away, you can tell something's different about Apotheca. It's got a warm and welcoming feel with lots of wood and earth tones. They have premium edibles, herb, oil, mushrooms and kratom, including their own branded products (which are great, especially D9 chocolates and incredible seltzers). But, Apotheca goes beyond standard smoke shop fare to be the best choice for premium THCA flower and concentrates (which are well made and potent) and even have the tools used to rip a hit from a pipe, rig, vape, pre roll and more. Incredible stores in NC and TN. And their website, apotheca.org, shows 4 in Atlanta and more on the way everywhere! Growing big for a reason!