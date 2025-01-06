they started out great, but they really fell off They have terrible customer service : Discriminating against customers who are just trying to make sure they are getting a non-defective product Their wax is either always out of stock or too expensive or defective / container, dirty in someway Despite spending $60 every two days at their stores, I don’t feel like they respect me as a wax customer or any of the wax customers The only palatable wax that they have has been out for three weeks Now they are discriminating against me , and only me when I enter the store to ask to see the container of the wax because it has had black gunk and foreign material in it before to make sure it is clean before buying Spring garden won’t allow it anymore, even though other branches have no problem with it They disrespect their wax customers and their most loyal customer They refuse to have their one product in stock They refuse to do quality control and clean their product and their wax And on top of all that they charge you 60 f$$in dollars a gram The only reason I still put up with them is because I don’t have any other source of decent wax, because when it is not surrounded by all this BS, their product is actually good to smoke . apotheca just doesn’t seem to care and has gotten high on their own power. I am convinced that they especially hate and don’t care about wax customers. at this point. after two years of doing business with them the moment I find a better product and a better store I’m leaving. I don’t spend $60 every two days to be discriminated against when I don’t have a guarantee that my product is going to be clean and they’re playing their games And I don’t spend $60 every two days for you to be out of the only wax that I buy for three weeks because you’re incompetent . What a pathetic company