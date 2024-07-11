ATX Organics - South 1st St

ATX Organics, a small locally owned business, was founded in 2023 in the capital city of Texas by Brandon Tijerina. Our passion lies in providing you with quality, organically sourced CBD products to unlock their fullest healing potential. As a part of our commitment to environmental responsibility, we aim to minimize plastic and lithium battery waste in the cannabis industry by utilizing biodegradable and recyclable packaging. Moreover, we steer clear of manufacturing disposable vaporizers. As we continue to grow, we warmly welcome new team members to join our journey!