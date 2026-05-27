DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Tonnelle Ave
793 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Authorized Dealer Dispensary - Tonnelle Ave
Our flagship store at 2600 Tonnelle Ave in North Bergen, NJ is the centerpiece of our brand—offering a full curated menu, immersive design, and an elevated customer experience.
Leafly member since 2026
- 2600 Tonnelle Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
- call (201) 293 5668
- visit website
- send an email
- debit cardcash
- License RE001010
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 11pm
saturday
8am - 11pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentDebit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 8am ET
delivery Info
Scheduling available in checkout
PaymentCash
Today’s hours
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