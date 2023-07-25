AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Daytona Beach
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Daytona Beach
Receive $75 OFF orders of $150 when you renew your medical card.
Must be an active patient at AYR Cannabis Dispensary and have made at least one purchase at a AYR Cannabis Dispensary dispensary. In store orders only. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store. Discount not reflected online. To confirm renewed medical card, please bring receipt and paperwork of Florida MMJ card renewal to patient care specialist. Your account will be updated with this information. Must be redeemed in the same month of Florida MMJ card renewal. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.
Patients age 55+ receive 15% OFF.
Valid for patients over the age of 55. Must show valid FL State ID card. Discount can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers, promotions, or coupons. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.
Patients who are opted in to our Loyalty Program, receive a $15 store credit during their birthday month.
$15 Store Credit must be redeemed in the birthday month. Birthday discount can be applied to one purchase within the period of the patient’s birthday month, from the first through the end of the month, ending at 11:59pm EST. $15 Credit will be applied at checkout, only applicable to one order within the calendar birthday month. Must be an active MMJ Cardholder and AYR Cannabis Dispensary patient. Must have made one prior purchase to activate this discount. Patient can activate the offer by confirming birthday via Florida MMJ card or relevant ID. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.