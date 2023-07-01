Leafly

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Pensacola (West)
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Pensacola (West)
AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Pensacola (West)

PensacolaFlorida
About this dispensary

AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Pensacola (West)

2146 W 9 Mile Rd, Pensacola, FL
Call 8507245168
Visit website
Hours and Info (CT)

sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8:30pm
tuesday
9am - 8:30pm
wednesday
9am - 8:30pm
thursday
9am - 8:30pm
friday
9am - 8:30pm
saturday
9am - 8:30pm

Deals at AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Pensacola (West)

Senior Patient Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients age 55+ receive 15% OFF.

Valid for patients over the age of 55. Must show valid FL State ID card. Discount can be used on any product recommended by a physician. Discount applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers, promotions, or coupons. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Compassionate Pricing
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Patients on SSDI and government assistance programs save 15% on every order.

Financial hardship discount is available to all qualified patients verified by one of the following: Supplemental Security Income benefit verification letter or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) statement from the current year or Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) award letter. 15% Off each order is applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

Heroes’ Discount
Valid 7/19/2023 - 12/31/2030

Veterans and retired first responders receive 25% off every day.

The Heroes discount is only for active, reserve, retired or disabled veterans of the armed forces and first responders. Veterans must have one of the following valid IDs listed for the discount: U.S. Military Services privilege & Identification Card (Active Duty, Dependents, Retiree, Guard/Reserve), VFW Membership Card, Veterans Advantage Membership Card, Veterans Administration Identification Card, American Legion Membership Card or DD-214. First responders are defined as Firefighters, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Law enforcement including State Troopers, Sheriffs, Sheriff’s Deputies and Local Police. 25% Off each order is applied at checkout when order is completed in-store only. Discount not reflected online. Cannot be combined with other offers. Excludes Puffco, RAW, and apparel.

1 Review of AYR Cannabis Dispensary - Pensacola (West)

4.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
July 1, 2023
Love that I found a dispensary with employees who always seem to be in a good mood and also pick up on my social anxiety and don't force me into awkward small talk.
