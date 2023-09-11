DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & NON-MEDICAL
AYR - Parma Heights
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 6555 Pearl Rd,, Parma Heights, OH
- call (440)929-0420
- License CCD000225-00
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 10pm
saturday
9am - 10pm
sunday
10am - 7pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
Ratings and reviews of AYR - Parma Heights
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.