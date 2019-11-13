Follow
Back Room Organics Dispensary
Terrific Tuesday 2 1g carts for 60.00 OTD
Valid 11/12/2019 – 12/1/2019
2 Oklahoma Super Strong 1000mg carts for 60.00
All Products
Strawberry Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangie
from Unknown Brand
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Magnum
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Magnum
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cheese
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset Glue
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gas Pedal
from Unknown Brand
20.43%
THC
0.07%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Ice Cream Cake
Strain
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sherbert
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ron Dog OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream #2
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Pie #2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Pie
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Cookies
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Critical Condition
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
King Kong
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
King Kong
Strain
$141 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
19.2%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin All flower priced OTD
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
LemDawg
from Unknown Brand
19.29%
THC
0.06%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
The Thing V2
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Obi-Wan Kush
from Unknown Brand
21%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
3x crazy
from Unknown Brand
20.1%
THC
0.03%
CBD
3X Crazy
Strain
$141 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Northern Lights
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
15%
CBD
Berry White
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Everything's OK 1g Wax Forbidden fruit
from Everything's OK
77.94%
THC
0%
CBD
Forbidden Fruit
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Everything's OK 1g Wax OG Kush
from Everything's OK
78.46%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Everything's OK Wax 1g Blueberry Muffin Wax
from Everything's OK
60.93%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
AMORPHOUS EXTRACTS DIAMONDS W/SAUCE 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$851
In-store only
AMORPHOUS EXTRACTS DIAMONDS W/O SAUCE 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$851 g
In-store only
STRAWBERRY COUGH cart 1g
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
WEDDING CAKE 1g cart
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
MIMOSA 1g cart
from Everything's OK
96.3%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Baked and Fried 1g pre roll
from Unknown Brand
67.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
The Kitchen Sink preroll
from Unknown Brand
67%
THC
0%
CBD
$371
In-store only
MOONROCK PREROLL by Black Mesa
from Unknown Brand
42.8%
THC
0.23%
CBD
$201
In-store only
Rosin Rolls by Oklahoma Super Strong - Mac
from Unknown Brand
19.09%
THC
0.22%
CBD
MAC
Strain
$261 g
In-store only
Rosin Rolls by Oklahoma Super Strong - Jack Herer
from Unknown Brand
24.4%
THC
0.11%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$26each
In-store only
Mr. Grind
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$22.5each
In-store only