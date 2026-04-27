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About this dispensary
Baggy Boyz
QUALITY OVER QUANTITY FIND US ON INSTAGRAM baggyboys57 & DM FREE GIFT
Leafly member since 2025
- call 8183229179
- send an email
- Followers: 8
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License c9-0000683-lic
- ATMUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalDelivery
Hours and Info (PT)
wednesday
Open 24 hours
thursday
Open 24 hours
friday
Open 24 hours
saturday
Open 24 hours
sunday
Open 24 hours
monday
Open 24 hours
tuesday
Open 24 hours
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimate30 min - 1 hr 30 minOrder minimum$1PaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 6am PT
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