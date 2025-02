Worst cannabis store in Washington state. Don't spend your money here. The guy behind the counter has the worst "better than you" attitude. They moved the product so you can't see the information or prices, 15 ft away from the counter. I have shopped here for 2 years, and my last experience here will definitively be my last. I don't need some budtender telling me I'm wrong when asked about a product, then telling me he just thought I wanted to hurry out of the store, so he didn't tell me about the products I was curious about. I repeat, spend your money elsewhere. This place is like shopping at a sketchy back alley from people that have bad products and no knowledge about what they are selling. This place needs to move to the south where cannabis is illegal if they want to act like some sketchy back woods dealer.