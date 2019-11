TheBigGreenGiant on October 28, 2017

Betty Too (or Betty Boop as the sign read - I double checked) is a beautiful little coffeeshop down a nice little cosy backstreet in central Amsterdam. The shop was similar to most 'old skool style' shops that are across the city, with the high stools and table in the front window, but one feature that made this special was the outdoor seating area. This area had a border around two sides, giving those day there the opportunity to people watch without having immediate imposing attention. The menu wasn't too special, but I did pick up some super polm hashish from this shop, which was at a great price of 5€ for the strength of it.