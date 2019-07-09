NinjaFerret on August 25, 2019

I am rating 5 stars because I am a nice guy and dont think a place should get a bad review at the first bad experience. I might be back and might change the review, until then, this is a review of the only weed I have ever thrown away. I came for the $150 Gorilla Glue ounce special. I asked if it was fresh and Was told it was and was on sale because it untested product they are trying to sell before the law change. In reality, it was no longer top shelf because it was so dry a dust cloud appears each time I cut up the bud. The 2 dozen seeds and counting I got from the half oz I have smoked since I got it yesterday (an oz usually lasts me a week, but this weed is very difficult to get an effect from) and the large amount of stem to bud tells me it was never top shelf in the first place. The buds are varying degrees of golden brown, telling me it has cured for several months at this point, which changes the effect, hence why I asked if it was fresh. Marijuana is medicine. With it, I can live my life without flashbacks that make me wish I never survived to begin with. Without it, I am a broken man wishing the counseling would finally work. With that being said, its expensive medicine that comes all out of pocket, so I cannot afford to waste $150 like I have. The weed is now in the trash. Yes, it was that bad. Smoking it only made me more angry instead of relaxing me, and in the first time in three weeks, I had a flashback... a minute after I finished the second joint. The shake I bought from here for $100 was 3 times better, no joke. Not sure I wont just take my chances elsewhere next time I need some weed..... starting right now. I spend $100-$200 a week, and it looks like I am still in need of a place where I can be confident of my purchase.