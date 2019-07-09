Lynlea
well the man i dealt with was sweet. good product. my issue is that some low life scum beoke into his shop and he said it's not the first time! people suck.
5.0
10 reviews
My first time was a great experience. Kind staff and wonderful flower!
Thank you for taking the time to leave us a review! We HIGHLY appreciate it, and we are glad that your first time was such a memorable success :)
Great prerolls
The female tender in scrubs was very knowledgeable and helpful. She answered all of my questions and was very pleasant. There was another customer in the store and I was listening to the other tender and he could not answer any questions and looked confused. He could take some lessons from her. Overall good service from her. Don’t let that one go.
Thank you for you time to write us a review, we HIGHly thank you! Sincerely, Big Buds Cannabis Co Crew
Brandon was very knowledgable and helpful. The atmosphere was easy going, and big buds selection was great, and their prices are even better.
Thank you for taking time out of your day to leave us a review! we HIGHly appreciate it! Sincerely, Big Buds Staff
I am thoroughly impressed with the top notch customer service, delivered with respect and manners on a day I truly required a kind soul behind a counter. the prices & quality are smoking the competition. an easy location to access from anywhere in the metro or state for that matter. Chad and employee Brandon can and will cater to all your medicinal THC/CBD expectations or point you in the right direction. my health and wellbeing were their 1st concern. Now go and see for yourself! NAMASTÉ 🕉 AMITUOFO ☸ TAO¤ART¤ZEN ☯️ @DEDHEDPOET PAX♾LISI A. Travis
Thank you so much for coming in and we strive to have the best products in our store. After all, "We like big buds and we cannot lie". we HIGHly appreciate all of our customers. Sincerely, Big Buds Staff
Excellent Bud, premium shake....oh my those infused prerolls! Great customer service. Knowledge and honesty! CHAD MOODY and his fiancé Angela are awesome. And staff is top notch!
Thank you so much for the kind words. We here at Big Buds strive to be very honest and trustworthy. We would love to be your one stop shop! Sincerely, Big Buds Crew
I am rating 5 stars because I am a nice guy and dont think a place should get a bad review at the first bad experience. I might be back and might change the review, until then, this is a review of the only weed I have ever thrown away. I came for the $150 Gorilla Glue ounce special. I asked if it was fresh and Was told it was and was on sale because it untested product they are trying to sell before the law change. In reality, it was no longer top shelf because it was so dry a dust cloud appears each time I cut up the bud. The 2 dozen seeds and counting I got from the half oz I have smoked since I got it yesterday (an oz usually lasts me a week, but this weed is very difficult to get an effect from) and the large amount of stem to bud tells me it was never top shelf in the first place. The buds are varying degrees of golden brown, telling me it has cured for several months at this point, which changes the effect, hence why I asked if it was fresh. Marijuana is medicine. With it, I can live my life without flashbacks that make me wish I never survived to begin with. Without it, I am a broken man wishing the counseling would finally work. With that being said, its expensive medicine that comes all out of pocket, so I cannot afford to waste $150 like I have. The weed is now in the trash. Yes, it was that bad. Smoking it only made me more angry instead of relaxing me, and in the first time in three weeks, I had a flashback... a minute after I finished the second joint. The shake I bought from here for $100 was 3 times better, no joke. Not sure I wont just take my chances elsewhere next time I need some weed..... starting right now. I spend $100-$200 a week, and it looks like I am still in need of a place where I can be confident of my purchase.
I like walking in and seeing everything! very nice set up, always amazing Flower, those Funk pre rolls were bad to the bone man. Ps Thanks for that Shake man 90 bucks out the door and it's amazing man, covered in nice Crystals, smells dank as can be, smoked one blunt and was good for four hours. Thanks Big Buds! (excellent Customer service)
Thank you for your review! Sincerely, Big Buds Cannabis Co Crew
Bought an ounce of shake and an infused pre-roll. I definitely wasn't disappointed and plan to return.
Thank you so much for taking time out your day to leave us a review! We look foreward to seeing you again! Sincerely, Bid Buds Cannabis Co Crew