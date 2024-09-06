This profile either has not been claimed by the business owner or is not currently active on Leafly. All contents and information (including business hours, operating status, and licensing information) are provided for informational purposes only and are not guaranteed to be up-to-date or complete. Claim your store.
My visit was wonderful!! Security at the door as you go in , show ID in the converted Stewart’s store is this dispensary that’s MUCH needed here in the Hudson Valley for recreation use!!!
They had a great vibe and atmosphere , happy and lovely staff , great customer service , since my first visit I’ve went again and plan to go back soon ! The Gummies, Sunny Days is the Bomb!! Along with tall their products !
Walking in, my friend and I are greeted by a security guard requesting ID due to, in his words, the "eye in the sky," referring to security cameras overhead.
When it was time to check out, the clerk not only carded us again, but SCANNED OUR IDs into their system. That's totally obnoxious and unnecessary.
Won't be back.