BigBongBilly on August 27, 2019

I’ve been perusing this dispensary’s product line now for a solid month and I am still learning. You get what you pay for, for the most part so the LHR and LFR are their best effective product and the flower a close 3rd to their ever-changing kief line, It’s difficult to eval without sounding a bit judgemental as medical grade cannabis must be a sanitary almost pharmaceutical quality so no mold, no mites but sometimes that translates to no more da kick- no more da flavor! Where’s da stanky danky? You’ll find Your Cannabis Strain “Lite” to provide a commercially acceptable grade of medicinal cannabis. It’s not that really pungent stoney stuff you smell at a Grateful Dead concert, but it’s the medical equivalent. Great staff and service! Things are getting better All the time.