DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Big Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls Downtown
188 products | Last updated:
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Cartridge
show all
Pre-roll
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Big Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls Downtown
Blazing Trails to High Places. Big Mountain Botanicals is a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Columbia Falls, Montana—perfect for those heading to Glacier National Park. Serving the Flathead Valley, this is one of many Big Mountain Botanicals locations offering premium, locally grown cannabis, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and CBD, with favorites like Sour Diesel, Hash Burger, Durban Poison, and Blue Dream.
Leafly member since 2025
- 207 9th St W, Columbia Falls, MT
- call 406-897-2468
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- cash
- License D-100292-003
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 7:55pm
thursday
9am - 7:55pm
friday
9am - 7:55pm
saturday
9am - 7:55pm
sunday
9am - 7:55pm
monday
9am - 7:55pm
tuesday
9am - 7:55pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am MT
Photos of Big Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls Downtown
Promotions at Big Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls Downtown
Updates from Big Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls Downtown
Ratings and reviews of Big Mountain Botanicals - Columbia Falls Downtown
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.