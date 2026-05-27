Blazing Trails to High Places. Big Mountain Botanicals is a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Columbia Falls, Montana—perfect for those heading to Glacier National Park. Serving the Flathead Valley, this is one of many Big Mountain Botanicals locations offering premium, locally grown cannabis, including flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and CBD, with favorites like Sour Diesel, Hash Burger, Durban Poison, and Blue Dream.