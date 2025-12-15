Big Mountain Botanicals is a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Libby, Montana, serving Lincoln County and Northwest Montana with high-quality, locally grown cannabis. If you’re searching for a trusted dispensary in Libby or a cannabis shop near you, we offer a premium, welcoming experience. Our Libby dispensary features a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and CBD. Popular strains include Hash Burger, Sour Diesel, Durban Poison, and Blue Dream—ranging from uplifting to relaxing. With over 50 years of combined cultivation experience in the Flathead Valley, our knowledgeable team is here to help you find the right products every visit.