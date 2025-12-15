DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Big Mountain Botanicals - Libby
215 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Big Mountain Botanicals - Libby
Big Mountain Botanicals is a locally owned cannabis dispensary in Libby, Montana, serving Lincoln County and Northwest Montana with high-quality, locally grown cannabis. If you’re searching for a trusted dispensary in Libby or a cannabis shop near you, we offer a premium, welcoming experience. Our Libby dispensary features a full lineup of flower, pre-rolls, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and CBD. Popular strains include Hash Burger, Sour Diesel, Durban Poison, and Blue Dream—ranging from uplifting to relaxing. With over 50 years of combined cultivation experience in the Flathead Valley, our knowledgeable team is here to help you find the right products every visit.
Leafly member since 2025
- 33516 US Hwy 2 W, Libby, MT
- call 406-293-9330
- visit website
- send an email
- cash
- License D-100292-002
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
wednesday
9am - 7:55pm
thursday
9am - 7:55pm
friday
9am - 7:55pm
saturday
9am - 7:55pm
sunday
9am - 7:55pm
monday
9am - 7:55pm
tuesday
9am - 7:55pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 9am MT
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Ratings and reviews of Big Mountain Botanicals - Libby
(1 reviews)
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2.0
Quality
2.0
Service
2.0
Atmosphere
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d........0
December 15, 2025
decent prices if your looking for mid grade flower, not a great edibles selection either