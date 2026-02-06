Blazin Buddiez is a go-to cannabis dispensary in Bridgeton, New Jersey, known for quality products, convenient options, and a laid-back shopping experience. Our menu features a wide selection of premium flower, pre-rolls, edibles, concentrates, and vapes, carefully curated from trusted brands and updated regularly so there’s always something fresh to explore. Customers love the flexibility we offer—online ordering & fast drive-thru pickup. We make it easy to shop your way! Our knowledgeable team is always happy to help guide both new and experienced consumers toward products that fit their vibe, tolerance, and goals. Blazin Buddiez is a Black-owned cannabis dispensary in Bridgeton, New Jersey, proudly built by locals who are deeply connected to the community they serve. The owners are graduates of Cumberland Regional High School and Bridgeton High School, making this more than a business—it’s a hometown brand. Founded on the belief of community by the community, Blazin Buddiez is committed to creating an inclusive, welcoming space where education, access, and quality come first. From supporting local customers to fostering a relaxed and respectful environment, the mission is rooted in giving back to the area that helped shape it.