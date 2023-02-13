Who is Bloom? At Bloom Montana we strive to make our customers' experience as enjoyable and comfortable as possible. Our qualified and attentive staff will answer any questions you may have. Whether you are an old school consumer, or this is your first time trying cannabis, Bloom is here for you. We have over 21 locations to choose from, allowing our products to be available in all four corners of Montana. We are proud to be able to serve Montanans throughout this great state. In addition to a rewards program for medical patients, we also offer a 10% discount to our military veterans as well as all current members of the US Armed Forces. Contact your local shop to find out more about Bloom Montana's rewards programs. Why We Bloom As a locally-owned business, we at Bloom are about giving back to the community in Montana. Everything is locally owned, grown, and tested. Bloom's mission is to provide every Montana resident with premium cannabis.