DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Saint Paul
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About this dispensary
Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Saint Paul
Welcome to Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Saint Paul! We provide recreational and medical cannabis with convenient in-store shopping and online orders. Pharmacist available every day to consult new patients! Shop premium flower, edibles, vapes, and tinctures from award-winning brands. Visit Bloom Wellness Dispensary - Saint Paul today or browse our cannabis menu online for a premium shopping experience.
Leafly member since 2025
- 550 Vandalia St #175, St. Paul, MN
- call 651.760.0420
- Followers: 1
- License DIS-L24-000083
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
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