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About this dispensary
BlooMN Cannabis
BlooMN Cannabis Co is a premier cannabis dispensary recognized as one of the first licensed micro cannabis retail locations in Northeast Minneapolis, marking a key milestone in the city's expanding legal cannabis landscape. We specialize in providing premium cannabis products so you leave our shop with the ultimate experience. Proudly rooted in Northeast Minneapolis, we're excited to bring a high-quality cannabis dispensary to our local community.
Leafly member since 2026
- 2518 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN
- call 6124930420
- visit website
- Followers: 14
- debit cardcash
- License MICRO-L25-000565
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
10:30am - 9pm
saturday
10:30am - 9pm
sunday
11am - 8pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit
Closed until 11am CT
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Ratings and reviews of BlooMN Cannabis
(1 ratings / 3 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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w........R
March 11, 2026
I love seeing neighborhood ppl open up a business in the neighborhood. All of them super chill and make the visit worth it.
W........s
February 4, 2026
The shop definitely gives out great vibes, high quality products, & they’re very informative. Such a convenient location too. I know where to re-up!
s........e
February 5, 2026
Great place!! Great people! Great product!