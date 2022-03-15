3 Reviews of Blue Collar Cannabis
Sort by
Most Helpful
T........4
March 15, 2022
i stopped by on my way home from work and was pleasantly surprised to see the prices so low for excellent product...my out the door price for dabs was 7 dollars a gram! i paid 20 last time at my regular shop spot...fire house has my business from now on =)
T........1
March 15, 2022
super low prices for great bud I'll deff be back
J........t
March 15, 2022
Saw the prices and thought its gonna be low grade product. Went and got a gram of some fire bud and a couple pre rolls made from flower. Very impressed. Not sure how they are selling top shelf at everyone else's bottom shelf prices but they are! Cool people, super helpful, and friendly. Definitely go check them out, you'll be glad you did! 100/100!