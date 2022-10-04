Breakwater Treatment & Wellness - Roselle Park
204.0 miles away
Pickup available Free No minimum
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
79 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Breakwater Treatment & Wellness - Roselle Park
Leafly member since 2022
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
In Store Hours (ET)
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
10am-8pm
thursday
10am-8pm
friday
10am-8pm
saturday
10am-8pm
sunday
10am-8pm
Photos of Breakwater Treatment & Wellness - Roselle Park
Show all photos