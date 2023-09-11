DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Brown Budda New York
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About this dispensary
Brown Budda New York
Brown Budda New York is pioneering the intergration of education, wellness and food culture. Our mission is to foster awareness by promoting a modern recreational cannabis lifestyle.
Leafly member since 2025
- 1533 County Road 39, Southampton, NY
- call (646) 764-9512
- cash
- License OCMCAURD-2022-000558
- StorefrontRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
11am - 9pm
thursday
11am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
11am - 9pm
monday
11am - 9pm
tuesday
11am - 9pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 11am ET
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