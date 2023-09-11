DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Brownies Dispensary Saratoga
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About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2026
- 1164 NY-29, Schuylerville, NY
- call 5185076150
- License OCM-CAURD-24-000103
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 8pm
thursday
10am - 8pm
friday
10am - 8pm
saturday
10am - 8pm
sunday
10am - 8pm
monday
10am - 8pm
tuesday
10am - 8pm
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