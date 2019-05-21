Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The people are great and the product is top of the line.
timmietime
on September 3, 2019
Prices are way too high. No way will I pay 20 and $25 a gram 15 stretching it is BS
ouflavius
on July 27, 2019
Great place for Pauls Valley residents, and for those folks outta town looking for a nice place to select medicine as well! Very pleased, and you will be too. From carts to flower to edibles and more... great shop! Keep em rollin’!
Thanks!
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much!
Stompaline
on July 14, 2019
Best hours in town. 10-10, 7 days a week. Can’t beat that!
Dispensary said:
Thank you!
Candace89
on May 30, 2019
Very inviting. Was super nervous and got all questions answered. Amazing place.
Dispensary said:
We strive to make this place as inviting as possible. And keep up on our stats for anything we carry. Hope to see you again!
anitaphatkok420
on May 30, 2019
they are friendly an so helpful an talk to you an answer your questions
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much!
Bigsack
on May 27, 2019
cool place had sum strains i hadnt heard of before wich was cool got th arctic orange n was pretty happy w it th prices were fair i thot also got 10% off for happy hour they hav th best hours outta anywer i seen was super happy abt that will definitly b bak