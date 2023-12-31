Budr Cannabis - West Hartford

Budr puts our consumers first. We’ll always sell products that align with your needs and desires. We strive to provide an elevated retail experience that goes far beyond other cannabis dispensaries, treating each customer as an honored guest, with an experience tailored to fit your needs. We’re a diverse, socially conscious dispensary dedicated to engaging directly with the communities we serve. We will always partner with people and vendors that share our values. We’re here to improve health, happiness, and comfort. That’s what the Budr difference is all about.