Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 305 S Sylvania Ave, Fort Worth, TX
- call (817) 422-7961
- Followers: 1
- cash
- License 11799
- Storefront
Hours and Info (CT)
wednesday
8am - 12am
thursday
8am - 12am
friday
8am - 12am
saturday
8am - 12am
sunday
8am - 12am
monday
8am - 12am
tuesday
8am - 12am
pickup Info
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Today’s hours
Ratings and reviews of BUDS2GO
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.