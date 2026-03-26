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About this dispensary
Buzzy
Buzzy is a premier retail cannabis dispensary located in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, NY. Led by a local, minority, and woman-owned team, we bring world-class expertise in cannabis operations and lifestyle brand development. We are committed to providing an approachable and highly curated cannabis experience, built on exceptional service and shared pride in being good neighbors.
Leafly member since 2026
- 137 Court St, Brooklyn, NY
- call (718) 252-8999
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 2
- debit cardcash
- License OCM-RETL-25-000285
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 8am ET
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Ratings and reviews of Buzzy
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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b........1
March 26, 2026
Everybody was super cool. Bought some kosher kush and a pre roll. No complaints. Will visit again !