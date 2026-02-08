DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Canna Planet - Wappingers
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 1444 Route 9d, Wappinger, NY
- call (845) 748-9333
- Followers: 1
- License OCM-RETL-24-000210
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Ratings and reviews of Canna Planet - Wappingers
(1 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
r........1
February 8, 2026
friendly accommodating staff without that revolving door vibe