Mighty_C4 on July 31, 2018

i was looking for flower to buy, the guy working there said there was only one $50 eigth to choose for, and a bunch of $30 eigths, there was no prices in between 50 and 30 dollars? The one $50 dollar eigth was good but only 1 to choose? And it was overpriced!! Just a bunch of cheap weed there to buy, no weed above $30 eigth there.?